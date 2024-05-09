Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after buying an additional 278,369 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,638,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 441,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

