Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 411,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

