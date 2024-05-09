Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 573,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $524.60 million, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

