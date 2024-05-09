Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) PT Raised to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:HG traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,352,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,738,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

