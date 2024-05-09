Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.