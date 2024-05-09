Head-To-Head Contrast: Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) versus Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) and Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Baylin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $8.23 million 0.17 -$12.93 million ($127.73) -0.02 Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baylin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -189.93% -136.78% -98.68% Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Baylin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Siyata Mobile and Baylin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siyata Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $106.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4,260.66%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Baylin Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.