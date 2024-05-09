Head to Head Contrast: Nexxen International (NEXN) vs. Its Rivals

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nexxen International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million -$21.49 million -38.27 Nexxen International Competitors $9.00 billion $1.91 billion 55.93

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexxen International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Nexxen International Competitors -151.37% -40.46% -8.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexxen International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexxen International Competitors 1047 4456 10248 289 2.61

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.02%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Nexxen International beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

