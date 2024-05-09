Head to Head Survey: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 15.78% 5.44% 2.18% NETSTREIT 4.57% 0.52% 0.34%

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13 NETSTREIT 1 2 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Highwoods Properties and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $18.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $832.52 million 3.36 $148.71 million $1.22 21.64 NETSTREIT $131.90 million 9.59 $6.84 million $0.09 191.63

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Highwoods Properties pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 911.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.