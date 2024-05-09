Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HL opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.