Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,847,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,697,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

