Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

HLIO traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 414,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,651. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.