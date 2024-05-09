Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) COO Sells $137,280.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 585,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86,491 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 161,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

