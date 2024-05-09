Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) COO Sells $137,280.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of HLX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
