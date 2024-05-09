Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Herbalife by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

