HF Sinclair Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

HF Sinclair has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 924,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

