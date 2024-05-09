HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.
DINO traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. 1,874,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,386. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
