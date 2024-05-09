Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 4.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 146,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 128,077 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 over the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

