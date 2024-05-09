Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 135.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $465.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.81 and a 200-day moving average of $445.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

