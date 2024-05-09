Hi Line Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,734 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 240.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,688,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,527,000 after buying an additional 1,192,395 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,198,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,902,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 477,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

