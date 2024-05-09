HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HPK traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 990,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,016. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

