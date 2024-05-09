Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.38. 1,142,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 711,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.4% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

