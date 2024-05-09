Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.
Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.59. 517,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $136.71. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
