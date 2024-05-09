Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Down to $66.88

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.88, but opened at $63.00. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 47,467 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

See Also

