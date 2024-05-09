Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $324.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.94. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

