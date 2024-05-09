Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 16.2% Higher

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.13). Approximately 631,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,697,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.22 ($0.12).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
