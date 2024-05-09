Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

ICHR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 17,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,297. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

