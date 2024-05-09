Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $247.40 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,816. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.