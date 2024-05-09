Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Immunocore Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. 295,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

