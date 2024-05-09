Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Raised to $100.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Immunocore Stock Down 2.4 %

IMCR stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 540,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,137. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

