Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMCR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Immunocore by 86.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 69.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.