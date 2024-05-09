Information Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of ISV stock traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$25.62. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.750167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Information Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Information Services news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84. 30.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

