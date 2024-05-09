Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Shares of Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) traded up 37.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 282,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £238,728.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.