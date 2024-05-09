Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 45,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,633. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.