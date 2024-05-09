Insider Buying: DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) insider DRI Capital Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$896,250.00.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.55 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

