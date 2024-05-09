Insider Buying: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.88. 193,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,401. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.41.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

