Insider Buying: Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Carole Molyneux bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.69 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of A$367,325.00 ($243,261.59).

Carole Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carole Molyneux sold 25,000 shares of Nick Scali stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.26 ($10.11), for a total transaction of A$381,500.00 ($252,649.01).

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.92.

Nick Scali Cuts Dividend

Nick Scali Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

