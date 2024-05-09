Insider Buying: Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Acquires 1,218,270 Shares of Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey bought 1,218,270 shares of Po Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$47,512.53 ($31,465.25).

Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Kevin Bailey purchased 719,675 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,627.98 ($17,634.42).

On Thursday, April 4th, Kevin Bailey acquired 7,050,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$204,450.00 ($135,397.35).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Kevin Bailey bought 162,274 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,841.86 ($3,868.78).

On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Bailey purchased 1,005,427 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,189.95 ($23,304.60).

Po Valley Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Po Valley Energy Company Profile

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

