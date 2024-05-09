Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £131.92 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,298 ($41.43) per share, with a total value of £131.92 ($165.73).

On Friday, April 5th, Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.21), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($76,767.70).

LON SXS traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,314 ($41.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,284.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,426.32. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,382.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,917 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.49) to GBX 3,520 ($44.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($55.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($53.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($106.78) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,078.33 ($76.36).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

