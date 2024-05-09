Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) SVP Sells $1,116,463.61 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.95.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIR

Institutional Trading of AAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AAR by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 325,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 254,470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AAR by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.