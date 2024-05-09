Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 21,255 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at C$112.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.86. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2982664 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.