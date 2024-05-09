Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 46,090 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84.

On Monday, March 4th, Sumit Singh sold 527 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $9,375.33.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $42,223,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy by 141.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

