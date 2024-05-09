Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells 34,707 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $254.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.