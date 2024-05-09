Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $301,400.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

