Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells 6,094 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shai Shahar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in FormFactor by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.