Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $217,265.68 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $110.73.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Glaukos by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.