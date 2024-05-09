Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $217,265.68 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Glaukos Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GKOS opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $110.73.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS
Glaukos Company Profile
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glaukos
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.