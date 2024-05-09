Insider Selling: Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

