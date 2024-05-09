Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $211.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.60. 30,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,587. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $204.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,943 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

