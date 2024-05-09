Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:INSP traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 445,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.26 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

