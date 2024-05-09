Intact Financial Co. (IFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 on June 28th

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock traded down C$2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$230.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$213.29. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The stock has a market cap of C$41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.