Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$264.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$2.72 on Thursday, hitting C$229.74. 128,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,861. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$213.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

