Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.11 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

